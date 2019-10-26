New Delhi: As the festive mood paves its way in the national capital, Delhi is set to witness the first-of-its-kind four-day Diwali special laser light show at Connaught Place that begins today from 6 PM.

The Delhi government had announced the laser show for visitors to enjoy ‘Dilli ki Diwali’ while ensuring it to encourage a cracker-free festival, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference on Monday. The laser show will go on till October 29 at the city’s central point, the entry to which will be free of cost.

The Chief Minister had also announced that there will be food courts at the venue, and handicrafts fair, musical concerts and cultural events will also be a part of the show. Kejriwal also announced the initiative on his Twitter account.

Diwali is celebrated across five days, with the third day being the day of the main festival.

Speaking to media on Monday, the Delhi CM said, “We want people to enjoy the laser show with the rest of Delhi, instead of bursting crackers. The one-hour long laser show will be open to all and no entry passes will be required. People can come and enjoy the community Diwali celebrations anytime between 6 PM-10 PM from October 26-29 at Connaught Place.”

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also addressed the press conference, meanwhile, said that the outer circle of CP will be pedestrianised for the event and parking arrangements will be made beyond the outer circle. He added that battery-operated vehicles will be used to ferry visitors to the main event venue.