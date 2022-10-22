Aizawl: Mizoram’s Aizawl district authority has prohibited lighting fireworks and sky lanterns, among others, for a period of two months to prevent air and noise pollution during Diwali 2022. Aizawl District Magistrate Lalhriatzuali Ralte issued a notification prohibiting lighting of fireworks and sky lanterns, among others, during the Diwali festivity.Also Read - Discounts, Lucky Draws, Selfie Points: Here’s How Delhi Traders Attract Buyers For Shopping In Diwali

“I am of the opinion that lighting of fireworks and sky lanterns is posing air and noise pollution which may have adverse effects and whereas such indiscriminate use of fireworks may lead to undesirable incidents and injuries to the individuals and may cause fire and explosive hazards,” the DM said in her order. Also Read - Dhanteras 2022 LIVE: Check Abhijit Muhurat, Kharidari, Puja Time And More...

TOTAL BAN ON IMPORT AND SALE OF FIRECRACKERS

The notification said: “There are sufficient grounds for proceeding under Section 144 of Cr PC 1973 to prevent injuries to the public and danger to human life during this coming Diwali festival.” Also Read - School Diwali & Bhai Dooj Holidays 2022: School Declared Holidays For Students in These States

It said that no person shall possess, store, display, use, sell firecrackers and sky lanterns within Aizawl district and there is a total ban on the import and sale of these items. The order shall remain in force for a period of two months unless revoked earlier.

Violation of the order during its validity shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order added.