Diwali 2022: As Diwali fervour begins to kick in, Indians staying away from home for work or studies are likely to travel to their hometowns to celebrate with their families. After a hiatus of two years, travel restrictions due to Covid-19 are no roadblock any more. This would make travel back home easier for migrants. Considering the fact that the number of people traveling is going to increase this year, the Indian Railways has put out an advisory to ensure the safety of its passengers during festival period.Also Read - Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal May Intensify Into Cyclone By Oct 22, IMD Issues Alert For Coastal Districts

By carrying firecrackers on trains, you carry the risk of life!

Carrying inflammable and explosive articles in a train is a punishable offense. #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/uhR2yBVkeM — West Central Railway (@wc_railway) October 14, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Man Hilariously Mimics Cheerleaders During Cricket Match By Dancing With Pom Poms

If you are planning on traveling too, there are some of these new rules and regulations that you should know about as well. Also Read - Boston University Scientists Claim to Have Developed New COVID strain With 80% Kill Rate | Top Points

As per the advisory, passengers are not allowed to carry these things in trains:

any inflammable items like petrol, diesel, firecrackers, etc.

stove, gas, oven

no cigarettes in the compartment or anywhere in the train

A comprehensive list of the prohibited items has also been issued. Those who fail to adhere to these restrictions are also likely to serve jail time or pay a heft fine. Carrying any of the aforementioned goods is a punishable offence. Under Sections 164 and 165 of the Railway Act 1989, if a passenger is found travelling in a train with inflammable items like firecrackers, stoves, gas, and petrol, then a fine of Rs 1,000 can be imposed on them. Apart from this, the passenger can also be jailed for three years.