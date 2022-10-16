New Delhi: After two years of Covid hiatus, this time India is once again celebrating the festive season with full pomp and vigour across the country. And, to boost this happiness amid festivities, Indian Railways has announced three special trains to ensure a comfortable and smooth travel for the passengers. The festive special trains will run between Mumbai-Mangaluru Junction, Madgaon Junction, and Pune-Ajni, respectively, the Central Railway tweeted.Also Read - Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels Nearly 200 Trains on Oct 16; Check Full List

CHECK SPECIAL TRAIN ROUTES, TIMINGS, AND DETAILS

1. Mumbai-Mangaluru Junction Weekly Special

01185 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10:15 PM every Friday from 21 October to 11 November (four trips) and will arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 5:05 PM the next day

01186 special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 6:45 PM every Saturday from 22 October to 21 November (4 trips) and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.45 AM the next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha , Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 5 general second class including two guard’s brake van.

2. Mumbai–Madgaon Junction Weekly Special

01187 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10:15 PM every Sunday from 16 October to 13 November (5 trips) and will arrive at Madgaon Junction at 12.30 PM the next day.

01188 special will leave Madgaon Junction at 1:30 PM every Monday from 17 October to 14 November (5 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11:45 PM the same day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 5 general second class including two guards brake van.

3. Pune Junction –Ajni Superfast Weekly Special

01189 special will leave Pune Junction at 3:15 PM every Tuesday from 18 October to 29 November ( 7 trips) and will arrive Ajni at 04.50 hrs the next day.

01190 special will leave Ajni at 7:50 PM every Wednesday from 19 October to 30 November (7 trips) and will arrive at Pune Junction at 11.35 AM the next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Nandura, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha

Composition: 13 AC-3 Tier and Two Generator Van.

Further, the Central Railway highlighted that 01185/01186 and 01187/01188 specials will run to monsoon timings till 30 October and non-monsoon timings from 6 November between Roha and Mangaluru junctions and Madgaon.

Every year the festive season brings big challenges for Indian Railways due to a massive rush of passengers. Hence, to manage this extra load, Indian Railways announces a number of special trains each year during festivals.