Noida Traffic Advisory for Dhanteras, Diwali: Diversions in place at Sector 18, other major markets

With markets and shopping malls likely to be packed, the Gautam Budh Nagar Traffic Police Commissionerate has put out a detailed advisory and diversion plan covering November 5 to 8.

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Traffic advisory

With Dhanteras and Diwali around the corner, the Noida Traffic Police say they are ready for the festive rush. Since markets and malls are likely to be packed, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police Commissionerate has put out a detailed advisory and diversion plan covering November 5 to 8.

To keep traffic moving, the administration has asked residents to take public transport or the metro wherever they can. Those driving have been asked to park in designated parking areas.

The advisory says that if Sector 18 and Atta Market, the biggest shopping hub, get too crowded, traffic will be redirected onto these routes as needed.

Where will there be diversion in Noida?

Coming from Attapir? Turn left to reach Rairesidency Chowk, take a right, then make a U-turn under the elevated road opposite Cambridge School and carry on through Sector 28 Car Market. From Atta Chowk, turn left and drive past GIP Mall, take a U-turn under the Film City flyover, and go on via DLF or Center Stage Mall. Vehicles bound for Sector 18 Metro Station from the Film City flyover and Gurudwara will be routed through the Sector 18 underpass.

Important instructions for commercial and heavy vehicles

The “no-entry” rule for heavy, medium, and light freight vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will remain in effect as per previous orders. Additionally, in the Dadri town area, freight vehicle traffic will be completely prohibited from Luharli Toll to NTPC Tiraha, Dadri. If necessary, Railway Road traffic will be diverted via the Railway Flyover, East Bypass Tiraha, and NTPC Tiraha.

The traffic police have clarified that strict action will be taken against vehicles parked on public roads around markets or malls. In case of any inconvenience or traffic jams, citizens can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001, WhatsApp number 7065100100, or the official social media handle noidatraffic.