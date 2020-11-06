New Delhi: Putting all speculations to rest, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has finally announced a Diwali bonus for 14.82 lakh state government employees. All non-gazetted state employees, staff of government-aided educational institutions, local bodies and district panchayats, along with daily wagers will be given Diwali bonuses. It will cause a liability of Rs 1,023 crore on the state exchequer. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Dasna, no Casualties Reported

While 75 per cent of the bonus amount will be credited into the provident fund of the employees, 25 per cent will be paid in cash. Those employees who are not PF members will be given national savings certificates of this amount.

Speaking to PTI, a government spokesperson said those who have retired after March 31, 2020, or due to retire by April 30 next year will receive the full amount of eligible ad-hoc bonus. For daily wagers, the bonus will be calculated on the maximum monthly wages of Rs 1,200.

Earlier the Haryana government had announced Diwali bonus for Group C and Group D employees.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu government had also announced Deepavali bonus to the tune of Rs 210.48 crore to the PSU employees in the state, despite a dip in the operating income of many companies due to non-operation of public transport and factories due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The move would benefit over 2.91 lakh employees. Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ category workers and employees working in all profit/loss-making public sector undertakings will be given a bonus of 8.33 per cent and an ex-gratia of 1.67 per cent.

Eligible permanent workers will receive a bonus and ex- gratia of Rs. 8,400 each. The governments gesture will enable workers of PSUs to celebrate the festival in a dignified and special way, the release said.