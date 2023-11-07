Home

Diwali Bonus For MCD Workers: Kejriwal Announces Rs 7,000 For Non-gazetted Employees of Group B, C and D

In a short online press conference, he lauded the decision of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to give Diwali bonus to its non-gazetted employees from three different categories and daily-wage workers.

Diwali Bonus: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the Diwali Bonus for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) working. The chief minister has announced a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000 to non-gazetted employees of Group B, C and D of the corporation. “Non-gazetted employees of Group B, C and D of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be given a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000. Rs 1,200 will be given to contractual workers who have been working for the last 3 years,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

In his address, the Delhi CM said the municipal corporation is doing “good work” in the city. Kejriwal said that they “are trying to fix the system gradually”. In a short online press conference, he lauded the decision of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to give Diwali bonus to its non-gazetted employees from three different categories and daily-wage workers.

Referring to the the recent move to regularise a large number of sanitation workers, Kejriwal said, “We consider safai karmchari as part of our family”. “All MCD employees are now getting salaries on time. Earlier, workers had to resort to dharna and protests, but after 14 years, recently they received their salaries on time,” he said.

He said the MCD has decided to offer these bonuses to ‘malis’, ‘beldars’, ward boys, ward ‘aayas’ and other employees, which is “gift” this festive season. “With this money, buy sweets, new clothes for your family members, and tell them Kejriwal ji has sent these on Diwali,” the chief minister said.

“As long as your brother Kejriwal is there, you (MCD employees) do not need to worry,” he said. The chief minister also asserted that “good work” is happening in the municipal corporation, and that it is “trying to fix the system gradually”.

