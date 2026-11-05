Diwali bonus: Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation to give Rs 10,000 to 83,000 employees, hikes DA to 60%

MSRTC has announced a Diwali bonus of Rs 10,000 each for 83,000 employees, hiked DA from 58% to 60% and approved a festival advance of Rs 12,500.

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Diwali bonus: Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation to give Rs 10,000 to 83,000 employees, hikes DA to 60% | image; x

MSRTC Announced Diwali Bonus: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday announced a Diwali bonus for its employees. The corporation is going to give Rs 10,000 each to 83,000 employees. Not only that, but it has also increased the dearness allowance (DA) for employees from 58 percent to 60 percent. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that eligible employees will also receive an advance of Rs 12,500 for the festival. He announced the Diwali bonus during a meeting with MSRTC employee union representatives at the Transport Commissioner’s office in Bandra.

Additional Burden On MSRTC

MSRTC, the largest state-run public transport undertaking in the country, has a fleet of nearly 15,000 buses and ferries around 55 lakh passengers daily.

The decisions regarding bonus and DA will put an additional burden of around ₹160 crore on the corporation, the minister said.

Despite the corporation facing financial difficulties, the government was committed to ensuring that employees celebrate Diwali, he said.

“ST officers and employees work round the clock to provide safe travel to lakhs of passengers. Providing them a bonus on the occasion of Diwali is not merely an act of generosity but their right,” Sarnaik said.

Key Highlights

MSRTC announced a Rs 10,000 Diwali bonus and a festival advance of Rs 12,500 for 83,000 employees.

The Dearness Allowance for employees is increased from 58% to 60%.

The bonus and DA hike will put an additional burden of Rs 160 crore on the corporation despite its ongoing financial strain.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik stated that giving a bonus to workers who serve 55 lakh daily passengers is their right, not just an act of generosity.

Sarnaik requested employees not to protest during the festive season.

He assured employees that all issues would be resolved through dialogue.

Appeal Against Strikes, Push for Dialogue

The state minister requested the employees not to hold protests or strikes, saying any agitation could cause major inconvenience to the public during the festive period as a major part of the population relies on state transportation.

Sarnaik said that the state government is committed to resolving issues of the employees through dialogue. He said that MSRTC will improve its services and will strengthen its financial position in the coming years.

(with PTI inputs)