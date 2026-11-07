Diwali bonus: UP govt announces 30-day bonus for employees, 25% in cash and 75% in PF

UP government announces a 30-day Diwali bonus for 14.5 lakh employees with a maximum amount of Rs 6,908. Check eligibility, cash payment and PF contribution details.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/diwali-bonus-up-govt-announces-30-day-bonus-for-employees-25-in-cash-and-75-in-pf-provident-fund-da-yogi-adityanath-8543014/ Copy

Diwali bonus: UP govt announces 30-day bonus for employees, 25% in cash and 75% in PF | image: facebook

Diwali Bonus: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a Diwali bonus for its state employees for the financial year 2025-26. The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved a 30-day bonus for the employees. The bonus covers non-gazetted employees, local bodies, district panchayats and staff of educational institutions. Daily-wage employees will get a bonus of up to Rs 1,184. According to the order, state government employees are eligible to get 25 percent of the bonus in cash. The remaining 75 percent will be given in the form of a provident fund contribution and deposited in their PF accounts.

UP Announced Diwali Bonus For 14.5 Lakh Employees

The UP government has announced a Diwali bonus for around 14.5 lakh of its employees. These employees will receive an amount subject to a maximum of Rs 6,908.

The bonus will be paid to employees, including work-charged employees and daily-wage workers. The notification comes after the central government announced Diwali bonus for central government employees on October 15.

As per the official notification, state government employees up to Pay Grade 8 (Rs 47,600–1,51,100) are eligible for the bonus. This included those who employees who got promotions through financial upgrades.

UP Government Diwali Bonus 2026: Key Details

Particulars Details State Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Financial year 2025-26 Bonus period 30 days Number of beneficiaries Around 14.5 lakh employees Maximum bonus Rs 6,908 Monthly salary limit for calculation Rs 7,000 Daily-wage employees’ bonus Up to Rs 1,184 Cash payment 25% of the bonus PF contribution 75% of the bonus Eligible employees Non-gazetted employees, work-charged employees, daily-wage workers, local body and district panchayat employees, and staff of educational institutions Pay eligibility Employees up to Pay Grade 8 (Rs 47,600–1,51,100), as stated in the notification Regular employees’ service requirement At least one year of service by March 31, 2026 Daily-wage employees’ service requirement At least three years of service, or 240 days in six-day-week offices or 206 days in five-day-week offices Employees without PF accounts To receive National Savings Certificates or have the amount deposited in Public Provident Fund accounts Employees retiring by April 30, 2027 Eligible to receive the entire bonus in cash, as stated in the order

Bonus capped at Rs 6,908

It is to be noted that the state government has fixed Rs 7,000 as the monthly salary limit for bonus calculations. The maximum bonus is up to Rs 6,908. Daily-wage employees, on the other hand, will receive up to Rs 1,184. Employees who are earning less will get a bonus based on their actual wages.

Those who have completed a year or more than a year of service by March 31, 2026 are eligible for the Diwali bonus. Daily-wage workers should have completed at least three years of service or 240 days in six-day week, or 206 days in five-day week, to get eligible for the bonus.

75% Bonus To Go Into PF Accounts

According to the order, the state government will deposit 75 percent of the bonus in employees’ Provident Fund accounts. The remaining 25 percent will be given in cash. Those who don’t have PF accounts will receive National Savings Certificates or the amount will be deposited in Public Provident Fund accounts.

State government employees who retired after March 31, 2026 or are going to retire by April 30 next year will be given the entire bonus amount in cash.