Diwali-Chhath 2026 Rush: Railways revises Delhi to UP and Bihar train timings; Check new schedule before leaving home

Diwali Chhath Special Train: Ahead of Chhath and Diwali, Northern Railway has revised the timings of several trains departing from Delhi and Anand Vihar.

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Diwali-Chhath 2026 Rush: Railways revises Delhi to UP and Bihar Train Timings; Check new schedule before leaving home (File)

There’s big news for passengers travelling home for Diwali and Chhath Puja. Those traveling by train during the festivals will have to pay special attention to their train timings. Northern Railway has changed the timings of several trains running from Delhi, Anand Vihar, and New Delhi.

These include major trains for passengers traveling to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. New timings have been released for several trains, including Tejas Rajdhani, Sampoorna Kranti, Lucknow Mail, Vaishali Express, Vikramshila Express, and Prayagraj Express. The timing changes for some trains will be effective from October 28, while for others, they will be effective from October 29.

A large number of people travel from Delhi-NCR to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh during Diwali and Chhath Puja. Therefore, changes in train schedules may cause inconvenience to passengers. According to information released by the Railways, the arrival and departure times of several trains to Delhi have been revised.

Changes in the timings of these trains

Tejas Rajdhani Express (12309) train coming from Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi has arrival time at Delhi at 7:55 AM.

Sampoorna Kranti Express (12393) train running from Rajendra Nagar will reach New Delhi at 8:05 am.

The Lucknow Mail (12229) train from Lucknow to New Delhi will arrive in Ghaziabad at 6:01 am and depart at 6:03 am. Arrival time at New Delhi is 7 am.

Vaishali Express (15565) train coming from Lalitgram to New Delhi will arrive at 6:45 am.

Vikramshila Express (12367) train coming from Bhagalpur to Anand Vihar will arrive at 7:35 am.

Rewa Express (12427) train coming from Rewa to Anand Vihar will arrive at 6:55 am.

Prayagraj Express (12417) train coming from Prayagraj to New Delhi will arrive at 7:15 am.

Kaifiyat Express (12225) train coming from Azamgarh to Delhi will arrive at 7:25 am.

Anand Vihar-Prayagraj Humsafar Express timings have also been changed. Starting October 29, train number 22438 will depart Anand Vihar at 11:15 pm. Previously, it was scheduled to depart at 10:35 pm. The train will arrive at Kanpur Central at 4:10 am and depart at 4:15 am. Arrival time at Prayagraj Junction has been set at 7:55 am.

Passengers traveling on the Poorva Express should also note that some services of the Poorva Express, which runs between Delhi and Howrah, have been changed. The train’s starting or ending station may change on scheduled dates. Therefore, passengers should check the station listed on their tickets and the latest train status before departing home.