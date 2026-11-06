Diwali-Chhath rush: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for Anand Vihar ISBT till Nov 15, Check restricted roads, alternate routes

Delhi Traffic Police has announced special traffic arrangements around Anand Vihar ISBT from November 5 to 15 to manage the festive-season rush. Commuters have been advised to avoid two major roads, check details.

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Diwali-Chhath rush: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for Anand Vihar ISBT till Nov 15, Check restricted roads, alternate routes (Image: PTI)

The Delhi Traffic Police has introduced special traffic arrangements around Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and nearby transport hubs from November 5 to 15. The move comes ahead of the festive season, when thousands of people are expected to travel to their hometowns by trains and buses. The arrangements have been made to manage the expected rush during Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. The police have also issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to use alternative routes and avoid roads near the busy transport hub wherever possible.

According to the advisory, traffic movement is likely to be affected on two major roads — Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg, also known as Road No. 56, and Swami Dayanand Marg, or Road No. 57.

Road No. 56 connects Dilshad Garden with the Ghazipur roundabout, while Road No. 57 links the Ghazipur flyover with the Shahdara flyover through Jagatpuri and Hasanpur Depot.

Why is traffic expected to be heavy around Anand Vihar?

Anand Vihar is one of Delhi’s major transport hubs, particularly for people travelling to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Several trains connecting Delhi with these states operate from Anand Vihar railway station.

The area also has two major bus terminals: Anand Vihar ISBT and the Uttar Pradesh government’s bus terminal in Kaushambi. Both are located close to each other, with Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg running between them. Several private bus operators also run services to these states from areas near the Ghazipur border.

During the festive season, tens of thousands of passengers are expected to pass through the area every day. The large crowds, along with buses, taxis and other vehicles, can lead to traffic jams on nearby roads.

Check traffic diversions and alternative routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified the Ghazipur roundabout and the Ramprastha-Vivek Vihar road as key points for traffic restrictions and diversions.

Commuters travelling towards NH-24, Sarai Kale Khan and the Barapullah corridor have been advised to avoid Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg and Swami Dayanand Marg. Instead, they can take the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway through GT Road.

People travelling from central or south Delhi towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden have also been advised to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham and continue via GT Road.

Parking restrictions around Anand Vihar ISBT

The traffic police has prohibited parking, waiting and stopping of all types of vehicles on both sides of Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg (Road No. 56). The restriction will be strictly enforced near the entry and exit gates of Anand Vihar ISBT and on nearby approach roads.

This rule applies to buses, auto-rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles.

Motorists have been asked to use designated parking areas on Kaushambi Road, near the Maruti showroom and on the DDA land near NH-24. Parking at these locations will depend on available space and approved arrangements.

The police has also urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic signs and instructions from personnel deployed in the area, and avoid unnecessary travel through the affected roads.

For traffic updates or assistance, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444. They can also send queries through WhatsApp at 8750871493.