Diwali financial relief: Maharashtra Cabinet approves Rs 5,000 advance aid for 1.5 crore farmers

Bringing key relief to rural households navigating severe dry spells, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned direct aid of Rs 5,000 for drought-impacted farmers. Authorities have been instructed to fast-track disbursals without administrative delays.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/diwali-financial-relief-maharashtra-cabinet-approves-rs-5000-advance-aid-for-1-5-crore-farmers-8539808/ Copy

Devendra Fadnavis. File image/IANS

The Maharashtra government has decided that it will provide fund relief for state farmers. Bringing key relief to farmers struggling with severe drought, the state government has approved a direct financial aid payment of Rs 5,000 per eligible landholder.

According to government estimates, the decision by the Devendra Fadnavis administration will directly impact approximately 15 million farmers state-wide.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued strict directions to authorities post-cabinet meeting to expedite the disbursal. The financial aid will be processed via DBT this week to ensure prompt delivery ahead of upcoming festivals.

No recovery of old loans from farmers

The government has also issued strict instructions to bank officials that no money should be deducted from this relief amount to recover old loans or outstanding dues from farmers, so that the full benefits of the assistance reach farmers. This entire scheme is estimated to impose a financial burden of approximately Rs 7,500 crore on the state government’s treasury.

Also Read | PM Kisan 24th Instalment Update: Will farmers receive Rs 2,000 on Dussehra? Check latest update here

Drought declared in 74 per cent of Maharashtra

Maharashtra has placed 265 out of 358 talukas under official drought relief status following an extended break in monsoon activity. Affecting roughly 75 per cent of the state’s administrative divisions, the severe dry weather is causing widespread crop distress, livestock strain, and dwindling reservoir reserves.

The decision, announced through a government notification on Saturday, September 26, covers about 74 per cent of the state. The impact is particularly visible in parts of Marathwada, where districts such as Dharashiv and Beed have gone without significant rainfall since July, leaving farms, cattle and rural households struggling for water.

The IMD Hydromet data for June 1 to September 25 shows Maharashtra with an 18 per cent rainfall deficit. Under the IMD’s classification, rainfall between -19 per cent and +19 per cent of the long-period average is still considered ‘normal’.

Also Read | Good news for UP farmers: Get up to Rs 6 lakh at 6% interest | Learn the step-by-step process

But that statewide label can, as it has turned out, hide several differences from one region to another. The government’s assessment found several shortfalls in multiple divisions.

Earlier state data showed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division with a deficit of 30.8 per cent, while Pune and Nashik divisions were around 30 per cent below normal. Amravati and Nagpur divisions were about 27 per cent below normal.

This is why a state can technically remain within the IMD’s ‘normal’ rainfall band while individual regions experience conditions severe enough to affect crops and water availability.