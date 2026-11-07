Diwali food safety crackdown: FDA suspends 105 licences, seizes food worth Rs 1.35 crore; Blinkit, Zepto among those hit in Maharashtra

Maharashtra FDA has suspended 105 food business licences and ordered seven eateries to shut down following a special Diwali inspection drive. The department seized nearly 39,485 kg of food products worth Rs 1.35 crore across the state.

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken strict action against food businesses ahead of Diwali after finding several violations during a special inspection drive across the state. The two-day operation, conducted on November 4 and 5, resulted in the suspension of 105 food business licences and orders to shut down seven establishments.

The FDA also seized nearly 39,485 kg of food products worth around Rs 1.35 crore from more than 69 establishments. The seized items included sweets, dairy products, edible oils, dry fruits and traditional snacks.

The action affected several well-known businesses, including quick-commerce platforms Blinkit and Zepto. According to officials, the inspections covered sweet shops, restaurants, food manufacturing units, hotels, caterers and other food businesses.

28 food licences suspended in Mumbai

Mumbai accounted for 28 of the 105 suspended licences. The FDA also ordered Rajdhani Biryani Centre in Borivali to stop its operations over food safety violations.

The licences of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd, which operates Blinkit, and Zepto Ltd were also suspended. Other businesses facing action included restaurants and food chains such as Biryani By Kilo, Tossin Pizza and Jumbo Burger.

During the inspections across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, officials seized around 2,396.6 kg of food products worth Rs 13.87 lakh.

The action was not limited to Mumbai. Nashik recorded the highest number of licence suspensions, with 39 establishments facing action. Pune accounted for 20 suspensions, while Amravati reported 15. Two establishments in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and one in Thane also had their licences suspended.

Of the seven establishments ordered to stop operations across Maharashtra, three were in Pune, two in Amravati, and one each in Mumbai and the Konkan region.

What did the FDA find during inspections?

The inspections revealed several food safety problems, including poor hygiene, unsafe storage conditions, improper food handling and packaging, and a lack of proper temperature-control facilities.

Officials also found that some businesses did not have adequate pest-control arrangements. Several establishments had failed to maintain mandatory documents, including medical fitness certificates and training records of food handlers.

In one case, the FDA seized food products belonging to the owner of Jetharam Chuniram Puniya in Malad. The owner was allegedly manufacturing food items without a valid licence and selling products without proper labels.

In another incident, officials confiscated 44 kg of boondi laddus and kalakand from Jamnagari Sweets and Farsan in Vile Parle over the alleged use of excessive food colouring.

Gutkha and pan masala worth Rs 7.96 lakh seized

Apart from the food safety violations, the FDA also took action against the sale of prohibited products. Officials seized gutkha and pan masala worth around Rs 7.96 lakh from three locations. The action resulted in the registration of three FIRs and the arrest of two people.

Authorities also seized two vehicles worth Rs 4.70 lakh and sealed two establishments in connection with the action.

The seized food stock across the state included mawa, khoa, paneer, ghee, edible oils, farsan, dry fruits and different types of sweets. Pune recorded the highest seizure, with around 14,429.7 kg of food products worth Rs 49.36 lakh.

FDA warns food businesses ahead of festivals

The crackdown came after the FDA had already warned sweet manufacturers, food sellers and other businesses to follow food safety rules during the festive season. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department was responsible for protecting people from unsafe food and that no business would receive special treatment because of its size or reputation.

The department has also indicated that inspections will continue ahead of major festivals to prevent the sale of unsafe and adulterated food.

Consumers have also been advised to be careful while buying sweets and other festive products. Food safety officials have particularly warned against sweets with unusually bright colours, products with a sour smell, sticky surfaces or visible fungal growth.

The FDA has made it clear that businesses whose licences have been suspended cannot continue food-related operations during the suspension period.