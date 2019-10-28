New Delhi: In what will bring cheer to around 55 lakh workers, the Delhi government on Monday finally notified the increase in minimum wages in Delhi, following the Supreme Court’s recent order.

Apart from that, employees will also get dearness allowance for the months of April to September, besides a Diwali bonus of one month’s salary.

The minimum wages for unskilled workers now stands at Rs 14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers at Rs 16,341 per month and for skilled workers at Rs 17,991 per month.

"Today's day is important, it concerns the issue of eradicating poverty and financially stabilizing Delhiites. Apex Court’s verdict on min. wages is result of our struggle,

55Lakh contractual workers to benefit & our Govt gives the highest min. wages in country"- @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/MYzH8m3Ewf — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 28, 2019

In a press conference, Kejriwal announced that Delhi will now have the highest minimum wage in the country and 3 times more than the National Minimum wage. He stated how an increase in minimum wage is necessary to tackle poverty and economic recession.

The move will be effective in reducing poverty and dealing with the economic slowdown, he said, adding that the step will lead to an increase in demand and production, and generate employment.

”Supreme Court’s verdict on minimum wages is a result of our struggle. 55 lakh contractual workers to benefit and Delhi government gives the highest minimum wages anywhere in the country”, he said.

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal addressing Press Conference on Minimum Wages issue.

The development comes after the Supreme Court approved the Delhi government’s move to increase minimum wages of its employees. In March 2017, the Delhi government put forward a proposal to increase salaries of contract employees by as much as 11.1% and almost two years later, the government received a go-ahead from the top court.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had made another announcement regarding women safety, stating that the number of marshals deployed for Delhi buses will rise to nearly 13,000 on October 29.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place next year, the Delhi CM has been announcing a slew of measures to woo the voters.