Amrapali homebuyers: This would be a double Diwali for the embattled Amrapali homebuyers as this Diwali, nearly 2,000 flats will be ready for possession, and by the end of the year, 11,000 11,000 flats will be ready for possession. An NBCC source said that 1,000 flats are ready for possession in Amrapali Leisure Park, 500-600 flats are ready for possession in Amrapali Golf Homes, and 200-300 flats are ready for possession in Centurian Park Terrace Homes. "The flats are ready. We are waiting for the electricity connection for these flats, which will be sorted out soon. Rest everything is ready and the homebuyers can move in once the electricity connection is provided. NBCC is coordinating with the concerned department to provide electricity at the earliest. By December end, a total 11,000 flats will be delivered to the homebuyers," said the NBCC source.

"Finally, the flats are ready for possession. There was a time when homebuyers, who had invested their life savings in purchasing these flats, doubted whether they would ever see them physically, and thought that the flats would continue to exist only on papers. With 2,000 flats ready now, it will be a big relief for the homebuyers," said Kumar Mihir, counsel for the homebuyers in the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court receiver and senior advocate R Venkataramani on September 23 informed the apex court that 11,000 flats will be delivered in two to three months to Amrapali homebuyers, out of which 5,428 flats will be handed over in October.