Diwali Gift: Tamil Nadu residents to get 10 essential vegetables for Rs 100 under CM Vijay’s Vetri scheme – Details here

Tamil Nadu's Vetri scheme offers 10 essential vegetables for Rs 100 from November 5-7 at selected outlets. The scheme is giving people relief ahead of Diwali.

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Diwali Gift: Tamil Nadu residents to get 10 essential vegetables for Rs 100 under Cm Vijay’s Vetri scheme – Details here | image; X

CM Vijay’s Diwali Gift to Tamil Nadu Residents: Amid the soaring prices of vegetables, which typically rise near Diwali, the Tamil Nadu government has introduced the ‘Vetri Special Vegetable Pack’ scheme, under which the state government will offer a combo of essential vegetables at highly subsidised rates. The scheme was launched ahead of Diwali to give some relief to residents of Tamil Nadu. The scheme was inaugurated by Minister for Cooperation V Ganthiraj at the Poonga Nagar Cooperative Wholesale Store in the capital city, Chennai.

3-Day Scheme To Cover 218 Cooperative Outlets, 4 Mobile Units Across Chennai

The Vetri Special Vegetable Pack scheme will be in force for three days. The first sets of the combo vegetable pack were distributed at the Poonga Nagar Cooperative Wholesale Store on Thursday.

Read more: CM Vijay gives green light to 6 AM shows ahead of Ramayana and other Diwali releases

Through the scheme named after the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the special vegetable pack will be made available across 218 selected cooperative outlets and four mobile units in Chennai.

“The special sale will run for three days from November 5 to 7, across 218 selected cooperative retail outlets throughout Tamil Nadu. To ensure wider reach in the state capital, the government has also deployed four mobile vegetable vending vehicles to distribute the packs across various neighbourhoods in Chennai,” the Minister later told reporters.

Rs 100 Vegetable Pack Weighs Around 2.6 Kg

Each eco-friendly pack cost Rs 100 and weighs between 2.55 kg and 2.60 kg. The pack contains fresh, sorted, and hygienically packed essentials to insulate the public from open-market price fluctuations during the festival.

The Rs 100 combo contains: onions: 500g, tomatoes: 500g, brinjal: 250g, potatoes: 250g, carrots: 200g, beans: 200g, green chillies: 100g, lemons: 100g, ginger: 50g and coconut: 1 piece (weighing 400g to 450g).

To ensure that the benefits reach the maximum number of households and to prevent hoarding, authorities have restricted the sale to one vegetable pack per person. The packs will be available during the regular working hours of the designated cooperative stores, according to a release here.

Officials Assure Adequate Stocks, Smooth Distribution Across The State

According to the Cooperation Department, adequate stocks have been maintained at the designated places across the state. Authorities have also instructed Regional and Joint Registrars of Cooperative Societies keep an eye on the supply chain and ensuring smooth distribution.

The TVK government is procuring vegetables directly from farmers in order to give them direct benefit, eliminating the middlemen. The process has also lowered consumer prices and provided better returns to farmers.

(with PTI inputs)