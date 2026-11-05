Diwali School Holidays 2026: Schools to remain closed in these states – Check dates, reopening details and vacation extensions

Diwali School Holidays 2026: This is the time that every student waits for every year. Yes, we are talking about Diwali holidays, when students enjoy a break from studies. However, the dates and duration of these holidays vary from state to state, as some offer extended breaks, while others give shorter festival holidays. Since Diwali falls on a Sunday this year, additional holidays will differ depending on each school’s holiday calendar. Check the schedule of school holidays below.
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