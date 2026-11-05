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  • Diwali School Holidays 2026: Schools to remain closed in these states – Check dates, reopening details and vacation extensions

Diwali School Holidays 2026: Schools to remain closed in these states – Check dates, reopening details and vacation extensions

Diwali School Holidays 2026: Check state-wise school closure dates, extended vacation schedules and reopening dates for Goa, West Bengal, Maharashtra and other states.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 5, 2026, 6:09 PM IST
school holiday
Diwali School Holidays 2026: Schools to remain closed in these states – Check dates, reopening details and vacation extensions | image; x

Diwali School Holidays 2026: This is the time that every student waits for every year. Yes, we are talking about Diwali holidays, when students enjoy a break from studies. However, the dates and duration of these holidays vary from state to state, as some offer extended breaks, while others give shorter festival holidays. Since Diwali falls on a Sunday this year, additional holidays will differ depending on each school’s holiday calendar. Check the schedule of school holidays below.

Read more: 2026 Diwali school holidays: How many days will schools remain closed? Check state-wise holidays for Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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