Diwali tragedy: Six burnt alive after speeding car crashes with divider in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar

Six people were killed after a speeding car collided with a divider and electric pole before catching fire in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

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Diwali tragedy: Six burnt alive after speeding car crashes with divider in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar | image: ANI

Diwali Tragedy: Diwali celebration turned into a tragedy for six people of a family when their speeding car collided with a road divider and burst into flames in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district early Monday. The mishap took place on a national highway when the family was travelling from Haryana to Haridwar. Additional SP (Rural) Akshay Sanjay Mahadik informed that the accident occurred on the Panipat-Khatima National Highway at around 4.50 am.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Five people in a car died in Titawi Police station limits of Muzaffarnagar District after their car collided with a divider and burst into flames. The car was heading from Haryana to Haridwar (Uttarakhand) when the incident occurred. https://t.co/hlCSC3aV92 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026

What Exactly Happened?

SP Mahadik said the speeding car went out of control, hitting the divider before crashing into an electric pole, which triggered the blaze.

“Today, on November 9, 2026, the Titawi police station received information that an Aura car plying on the Panipat-Khatima highway lost control on the overbridge, collided with a divider, and subsequently hit an electric pole, causing the car to catch fire,” he said.

A police team along with a fire brigade and a field unit, rushed to the spot after receiving a distress call. The fire team doused the flames. All six people who were travelling in the car sustained burn injuries and rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

“Promptly, the Titawi police station, fire brigade, field unit, and police force reached the spot and brought the fire under control,” he said.

Mahadik said that the deceased were originally from Hisar, Haryana. A police team are identifying their identities and efforts are underway to contact the family members.

He said legal action will be taken.

4 Killed After A Tractor-Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In Chitrakoot

Earlier today, four people died in an accident on the Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees returning from Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, overturned, district officials said.

Chitrakoot District Magistrate Pulkit Garg informed that the mishap took place near Ramnagar village on the National Highway under the Raipura Police Station area. the cause of the accident could be a hook of the trolley that was coming out of the tractor.

Five people sustained critical injuries in the accident and were referred to a hospital in Prayagraj, while seven sustained minor injuries.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

(with ANI inputs)