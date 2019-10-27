New Delhi: Just like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the border positions in Kashmir and interact with troops on Diwali. However, the exact location has not been revealed yet.

It’s sort of a tradition for the PM to spend the festival of Diwali with jawans in different locations along the borders with Pakistan and China.

Two days back, he had also urged Indians to convey best wishes to security forces on Diwali.

“Today when we are all celebrating Diwali with our family members, it is our duty to convey best wishes to those who work for us, at borders and within the country, whether it is security forces, police personnel or NDRF personnel. I bow down to all such people,” said the PM.

Last year, he had celebrated the festival with the Army and the ITBP personnel in the icy terrain near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.

In 2014, his first year as the Prime Minister, Modi spent Diwali at Siachen with Army jawans. Year after, he visited the Punjab border on Diwali to coincided with 50 years of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. In 2016, he travelled to Himachal Pradesh, spending time with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at a border outpost.

The prime minister had spent his fourth Diwali as prime minister with soldiers in Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

PM @narendramodi celebrating #Diwali with the jawans of #IndianArmy and #BSF, in the Gurez Valley, near the Line of Control, in J&K pic.twitter.com/eSfjqPmv57 — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 19, 2017

Even before becoming the PM, PM Modi had been visiting armed forces personnel every year on Diwali since 2001.