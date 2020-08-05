Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: In an atmosphere of spiritual euphoria and religious fervour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation for Ram temple at Ayodhya. The grand event was seen by millions of people across the world on TV screen. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Tharoor Says Ram is Not Property of BJP, Can't Let His Name be Hijacked

Amid the chanting of shlokas and devotional songs, PM Modi consecrated the very first bricks for the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. Soon after laying the foundation stone, PM Modi said the long wait of centuries has ended.

During his speech at Ayodhya, PM Modi Modi described Ram as the common thread in India's unity in diversity, and drew a parallel between the country's independence movement and "centuries" of people's struggle to build the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.

“We have to bring development to everyone with everyone’s trust and help. It should be kept in mind that progress has taken place when humanity believed in Ram but destruction has happened when we strayed from his path,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that a grand temple will now be built for Ram Lalla , the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years.

Apart from PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust head Nritya Gopal Das were on the dais for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

During the occasion, PM Modi also released a postage stamp to commemorate the event. Apart from Ayodhya, the groundbreaking was celebrated with smaller events elsewhere.

On the occasion of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, President Ram Nath Kovind said the foundation-laying ceremony defines India’s spirit of harmony.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values.

“Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never appear in injustice,” he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the prime minister’s participation at the bhoomi pujan went against the Constitution, and marked the victory of majoritariansim.

The grand event was celebrated like Deepawali in the temple town of Ayodhya as people from different sections of the society lit earthen lamps to celebrate the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple.

The road leading from Hanumangarhi to Naya Ghat wore an illuminated look in the evening, with several earthen lamps lit outside shops, houses, guest houses and dharamshalas.

(With inputs from PTI)