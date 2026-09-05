DJ Ban in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena (UBT) urges CM Devendra Fadnavis to act

Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded a ban on DJs during festivals across Maharashtra, citing their adverse effects on people’s health.

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DJ Ban in Maharashtra? Shiv Sena (UBT) urges CM Devendra Fadnavis to act| Image: x

DJ Banned In Maharashtra? Ahead of the festive season, the debate over the use of loud music during festivals has intensified in Maharashtra, with Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday demanding a ban on DJs across the state. The party has requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take appropriate action on the issue in the cabinet, saying that loud music has adverse effects on people’s health. The ban on DJs was first raised by Pune-based activist Vidyanand Bapat, who was assaulted and thrashed on Thursday.

Bapat’s assault has now intensified the debate across the state. Notably, the Nagpur Police have already announced a ban on loud music during festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and during processions.

Fadnavis Advocates DJ Ban, Raut Demands Firm Decision

On Friday, CM Fadnavis also advocated a ban on loud music and requested citizens to celebrate upcoming festivals with religious zeal and in a traditional manner.

Reacting to the issue, Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker Sanjay Raut stated that Bapat is receiving support from people over the DJ ban demand. He said high levels of noise pollution affect people’s health, affecting hearing and blood pressure.

He requested CM Fadnavis to take strict action instead of making verbal promises.

“Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should take the decision to ban DJs in Maharashtra in the state cabinet,. ” said Raut. Fadnavis took decision to give relief to auto-taxi drivers from learning Marathi by giving them one year period. He took the decision within meeting over the issue. Similarly CM Fadnavis should take decision in this matter instead of speaking about building consensus among people over the DJ ban,” said Raut.

Raut Targets Fadnavis Over Jarange Patil Hunger Strike

Raut took a potshot at CM Fadnavis by saying that if he believes in dialogues so much, then why the state government had no dialogue with Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on an indefinite hunger strike for one week.

Pune Court Grants One-Day Police Custody To DJ Assault Case Accused

On Friday, a Pune court granted one day of police custody to Santosh Shankar Chavan. He was arrested for allegedly thrashing activist Bapat.

Notably, Bapat has been raising his voice against the use of high-decibel DJ systems and loudspeakers during festivals.

It is interesting to see whether the Maharashtra government will ban DJs during festive celebrations and, if it does, whether people will follow the guidelines while celebrating their festivals.