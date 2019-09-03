Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was on Tuesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), took to Twitter to congratulate the BJP for finally being successful in their mission to get him arrested.

In a series of tweets, Shivakumar said that the IT and ED cases against him were politically motivated and that he is a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta.

Following his arrest, Shivakumar’s supporters gathered outside the ED office in large numbers and created a huge ruckus. In a tweet, he told his followers not to be disheartened and that he will emerge victorious.

I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal. I have full faith in God & in our country’s Judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019

IT raid on me was politically motivated for hosting Gujarat Congress MLAs As a loyal soldier of Congress & a responsible politician, I did what party asked me to do, for which I am being targeted I have full faith in legal systems & will face this legally as well as politically — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 30, 2019

The ED had been questioning him for the past four days, and an official said that the Congress leader was evasive and non-cooperative throughout the investigation and would not reveal about the source of the money recovered from his residence in Delhi and premises in Bengaluru in 2017 by the Income Tax Department.

Shivakumar had been on the radar of the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. An Income Tax raid at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017, led to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs 8.59 crore.

Thereafter, the Income Tax Department lodged cases against the Congress leader and his four other associates under Sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Based on the I-T Department chargesheet, the ED registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar. Shivakumar has accused Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of indulging in vindictive politics by targeting him and other state opposition leaders.