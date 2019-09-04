New Delhi: After arresting senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar last evening, the Enforcement Directorate produced him before a Prevention of Money Laundering (Act) court in the national capital and sought his custody for 14 days.

The ED officials told the court that the Congress leader was not cooperating in the interrogation and they were certain of his complicity in the money laundering case.

News agency ANI reported that ED said Shivakumar gave evasive replies, remained non-cooperative during the investigation which gives them a reason to believe the accused is guilty of laundering.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is appearing for DK Shivakumar has now moved a bail application.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in support of DK Shivakumar, “The arrest of DK Shivakumar is another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the Govt, using agencies like the ED/CBI & a pliant media to selectively target individuals.”

On the other hand, the Congress on Wednesday protested outside the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here against the Enforcement Directorate for not allowing them to meet senior party leader D.K. Shivakumar who was taken to the hospital for a check-up.