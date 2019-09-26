New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday moved Delhi High Court seeking bail in connection to a money laundering case. The Delhi HC’s order comes a day after the trial court dismissed his bail plea.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court rejected the bail plea of the Karnataka Congress leader. Shivakumar who was arrested on September 3 in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was sent to judicial custody for 14 days till October 1.

While opposing the bail plea filed by Shivakumar, the ED said he was in the practice of influencing the witness, looking at the past conducts in the I-T probe. The ED also said that being an influential and powerful person, Kumar has in the whole likelihood to hamper the investigation.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma met Shivakumar in Tihar Jail, where he was sent under judicial custody by the ED. “We inquired about his welfare, we strongly feel that what is being done to him is unfair. There is an issue of his personal liberty, his health and fundamental rights,” Sharma said.

Shivakumar was arrested after a case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department against Shivakumar, along with Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The I-T Department had alleged before a special court in Bengaluru last year that Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma, were involved in tax evasion and ‘hawala’ transactions worth crores with the help of three other accused.