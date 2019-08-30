New Delhi: Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar moved an application to the state High Court for interim protection from arrest for his alleged involvement in hawala transaction after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned him to appear before its investigation team.

Shivkumar’s counsel B.V. Acharya filed a writ petition in the High Court for an urgent hearing on granting interim protection to him from arrest by the ED for the alleged violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Shivakumar claimed that the Income Tax raid on him was politically motivated for hosting Gujarat Congress MLAs.

“As a loyal soldier of Congress & a responsible politician, I did what party asked me to do, for which I am being targeted I have full faith in legal systems & will face this legally as well as politically,” tweeted Shivakumar.

According to him, he received summons from the ED at 9.40 PM on Thursday asking him to appear at 1 PM in Delhi on Friday.

“Although the sudden scheduling by ED is malafide, I believe in rule of law & will definitely participate & fully co-operate with them and abide by the law of our country,” he tweeted.

He also said that he has done no illegal activity and BJP leaders are out there to harass him.

“BJP leaders have said it on record, they’re going to harass me. Let them enjoy giving me trouble. But I’ll participate and cooperate. I am busy till afternoon, then I will go to Delhi,” he added.