Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was on Tuesday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was on Wednesday remanded to the investigative agency’s custody till September 13 by a Delhi court.

The ED had sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the Congress leader claiming that he was being evasive and non-cooperative during the investigation into the money recovered from his residence in Delhi and premises in Bengaluru in 2017 by the Income Tax Department.

Opposing ED’s contentions, Shivakumar’s counsel said that the Congress leader has already been quizzed for 33 hours by the agency and he is not a flight risk. The lawyer had also made a request in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court to allow his client to address the people of Karnataka, to which Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said, “absolutely not!”

Shivakumar had been on the radar of the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. An Income Tax raid at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017, led to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs 8.59 crore.