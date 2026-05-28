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DK Shivakumar touches Siddaramaiah’s feet, hugs Karnataka Chief Minister at breakfast meeting | Watch viral video

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down, during a breakfast hosted at his residence.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: May 28, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
DK Shivakumar touches Siddaramaiah's feet, hugs Karnataka Chief Minister at breakfast meeting | Watch viral video
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s residence for a breakfast meeting. Shivakumar also sought the Chief Minister’s blessings by touching his feet. A photo of the Deputy CM Shivakumar touching CM Siddaramaiah’s feet has surfaced online and has now gone viral.

Amid strong speculations that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will tender his resignation to pave the way for the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to take over the reins of Karnataka, Lok Bhavan officials said today that the former has not yet sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Read more: Is change of power imminent in Karnataka? Will Siddaramaiah resign as CM? Congress clarifies its stance

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Siddaramaiah informs cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly informed his cabinet colleagues of his decision to step down, during a breakfast hosted at his residence. His current deputy and possible successor, D K Shivakumar and other cabinet colleagues attended the breakfast meeting.

According to news agency PTI quoting CMO sources, the CM sought the Governor’s appointment after the party high command apparently asked him to make way for a leadership change in the state. However, Lok Bhavan sources said Siddaramaiah has not yet sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who he has left for his native, Indore, for personal reasons.

As the political heat rises in the southern state in anticipation of a new CM, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Wednesday, had clarified that the Congress has not called for a meeting of its legislature party in the state and that no other decision has been taken yet. He requested the media not to speculate on the issue.

The Legislature Party selects its leader, the obvious choice for CM. Surjewala, who arrived here on Wednesday, also met Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders.

The development follows the Congress high command reportedly asking Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in the state and offering him a central role in the party with a Rajya Sabha seat. As per reports, Siddaramaiah has not immediately accepted the central role.

Some sources indicate Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down because the message came directly from the top party leader, Rahul Gandhi. The CM has repeatedly stated that he would step down if the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked him to do so.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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