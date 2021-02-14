Bengaluru: The wedding ceremony of Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya with Amartya Hegde, son of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha, was held in Bengaluru today, reports ANI. The marriage was held as per religious traditions. Also Read - Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2021 Timetable Released: Check Full Schedule Here

Many Congress and BJP leaders participated in the wedding ceremony of Aishwarya and Amarthya, who is also the grandson of former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader S M Krishna. In total, about 800 eminent guests had been invited for the marriage, reported some news websites.