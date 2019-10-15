New Delhi: Hours after Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s judicial custody was extended by the CB till October 25 in the money laundering case, his mother and wife on Tuesday moved Delhi High Court seeking to quash the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate. in the money laundering case. The court will hear the matter on October 16.

The development comes after a CBI court asked Tihar Jail authorities to provide a chair and television to Shivakumar as per the jail manual.

Prior to this, the court also extended his judicial custody till October 25 in connection with a money laundering case. He is being investigated by the ED.

Alleging that unequal treatment being meted out to Shivakumar, the Congress leader’s counsel said that his client had not been given a chair due to which he was facing back problem.

Appearing for the ED, lawyer Amit Mahajan informed the court that Shivakumar’s regular bail plea is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Arrested by ED on September 3, Shivakumar and was in its custody for 14 days. He was later sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail on September 17. Based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions, a money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar by the ED in September last year.