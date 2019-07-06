Chennai: Elections for the Vellore Lok Sabha seat, where the polls were cancelled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the wake of seizures of large amounts of unaccounted cash, is scheduled to take place on August 5.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced DM Kathir Anand as its candidate from the Vellore constituency against AC Shanmugam, President of New Justice Party.

DMK announces DM Kathir Anand as its candidate for Vellore Lok Sabha constituency (Tamil Nadu) election, scheduled to be held on 5 August. EC had earlier cancelled election for the constituency in wake of seizures of large amounts of unaccounted cash pic.twitter.com/VYCOqnF0zT — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) announced the name of AC Shanmugam as its alliance candidate from Vellore Lok Sabha seat.

In April, the EC had sent its recommendation to President Kovind following cash seizures from the premises of DMK veteran leader and party treasurer Duraimurugan’s son Kathir Anand’s house in Vellore.

Reports resurfaced about illegal cash being moved from a college owned by the Duraimurugan family to a cement warehouse in Vellore. Rs 11.53 crore was seized yet again the second time.

“Accepting the recommendation of Election Commission dated April 14, 2019, the President is pleased to rescind election to Vellore Parliamentary Constituency, Tamil Nadu to elect a member to Lok Sabha,” Election Commission said in an official statement.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK-Congress alliance won 31 Out of 38 seats in Tamil Nadu.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which contested in five seats as part of the AIADMK-led NDA in the state, lost all of them.