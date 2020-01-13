New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) top player MK Stalin has too decided to join the bandwagon and skip Monday’s opposition meet on Citizenship law and nationwide NRC after Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati’s announcement earlier.

If reports are to be believed, the DMK was upset with its ally Congress in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee passed the meeting reasoning the violent clashes between TMC workers and the Congress and Left during last week’s trade union strikes.

Leaders from a total of 15 political affiliations were seen at the meeting that is currently underway to discuss the prevailing situation in connection to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens and the ongoing countrywide student protests that have gained intensity recently.

However, six key parties including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena as well as the DMK have decided to drop out.

BSP chief Mayawati had cited six of her party’s Rajasthan MLAs who joined the ruling Congress last September, as the reason behind her decision. At the same time, it is not clear as to why the AAP and Shiv Sena skipped the opposition meeting.

It must be noted that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is due for Delhi assembly polls next month, had come under fire for not visiting the agitating students at Jamia Milia Islamia University or at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Students from JMI were subjected to a police crackdown last month, while the latter witnessed a violent mob attack on the campus on January 6, that left over 35 injured.