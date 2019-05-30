New Delhi: In an apparent snub by the government, DMK president MK Stalin has not been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his Cabinet of ministers, scheduled for 7 pm today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

All newly-elected MPs from Tamil Nadu, including 20 from the DMK have been sent an invite, barring Stalin.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazagham-led alliance registered a thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by winning 37 seats out of 38 constituencies that went to polls out of 39 in the state. (The Election Commission cancelled polling in Vellore.)

After the BJP and the Congress, Stalin’s DMK became the third largest party in the Lok Sabha after the recently concluded polls. According to reports, Stalin is miffed over being looked past while invites for the oath-taking ceremony went out. A report in the Times of India quotes him, “It is akin to ignoring Tamil Nadu”.

The same report mentioned that party spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, “We (All DMK MPs) will take part in the swearing-in ceremony only if our leader Stalin is invited. We are waiting.”

The DMK and Stalin hammered in the anti-Tamil Nadu stance of the BJP-led government starting from Hindi imposition, loss of jobs due to demonetisation, employing north Indians in large numbers in railway and postal departments, rise in fuel prices, alleged failure of Modi to keep his 2014 poll promises and water crisis for irrigation and drinking.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior AIADMK leaders are scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony later in the day.

Some sources say that the BJP is upset with Stalin’s ‘malicious hate-Modi’ campaign.

The Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu saw a four-cornered contest. The two major fronts were: the AIADMK-led front comprising the PMK, BJP, DMDK, TMC, PT, PNK and others and the DMK-led front consisting of the Congress, MDMK, IUML, CPI, CPI-M, VCK, KMDK and IJK.