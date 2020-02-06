New Delhi: A day after Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth announced his support for the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, DMK chief MK Stalin on Thursday expressed confidence that the superstar will change his mind if will he realise the tribulations behind the legislation.

“Rajinikanth should make a decision (on supporting the CAA and NPR) after scrutiny of its flip side. It is saddening that he has not come to know the trials and tribulations and ordeals involved. If he got to know about it, I believe, he will change his stand,” Stalin said.

The statement from the DMK leader comes after Rajinikanth said that if the Muslims are affected by the CAA, then he will be first to stand up for them. “The CAA will not affect any citizen of our country and if it affects the Muslims then I will be the first person to stand up for them,” he had said on Wednesday.

While participating in an ongoing DMK-led signature campaign against the CAA, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens, the DMK leader stated that the legislation has gone against the interests of people.

“Protests were continuing across the country seeking repeal of the CAA and halting the NPR and NRC processes,” Stalin said while addressing the protesters. Notably, Stalin had on February 2 launched a ‘one crore signature campaign’ against the CAA, NRC and NPR.

Saying that a number of states have passed resolutions against the CAA, he accused the Tamil Nadu government of not paying attention and passing a similar resolution.