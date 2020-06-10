New Delhi: DMK MLA J Anbazghen, who was admitted to a hospital on June 2 after testing positive for coronavirus, passed away on Wednesday — also his birthday. He was 63 years old. Also Read - Coronavirus: Mumbai Beats Wuhan in Total Tally, Delhi Crosses 30,000-Mark | Top 10 Developments

"Thiru Anbazhagan J, who has been fighting for his life with severe COVID-19 pneumonia rapidly deteriorated early this morning. In spite of full medical support, including mechanical ventilation at our COVID facility, he succumbed to his illness. He was declared dead at 08:05 hours on the 10 of June 2020," a statement by the Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre said.

A three-time MLA, Jairam Anbazhagan reportedly contracted the virus while he was distributing relief COVID-19 relief materials.

Anbazhagan was also film producer and distributor.