New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday said it has ordered a probe into the matter where one of its officers asked DMK MP Kanimozhi's nationality and language at the airport.

The development comes after DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday alleged that a CISF official asked her if she was an Indian as she could not speak Hindi.

Taking to Twitter, the Dravidian party member of Parliament thanked the CISF for immediate response and assurance to take action.

“Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if ‘I am an Indian’ when I asked her to speak to me in Tamil or English as I did not know Hindi,” Kanimozhi, who is also the DMK’s women’s wing secretary, said on Twitter.

Thank you for the immediate response and assurance to take action. https://t.co/DaYdeBZhFD — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 9, 2020

The incident occurred in Chennai when the MP was at the airport to board a Delhi flight in the afternoon. She has reached the national capital and she will be there for a few more days and has official engagements.

“I would like to know from when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi,” she tweeted with the hashtag “hindiimposition.” The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sought details from her soon after.

“Warm greetings from @CISFHQrs. We sincerely acknowledge your unpleasant experience. Kindly DM journey details; name of airport, location, date, and time of the incident for appropriate action in the matter,” the CISF tweeted.

Soon, the CISF said it has “ordered an Enquiry into the matter. It is not the policy of CISF to insist upon any particular language.”

The MP replied saying “Thank you for the immediate response and assurance to take action.”

(With inputs from PTI)