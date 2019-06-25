The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday was termed as being the ‘most corrupt’ by the DMK, which also called the AIADMK a ‘slave’ of the BJP. The remark, which was made during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, attracted protests from the saffron party.

During the debate, DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran pointed out to the BJP that the people of Tamil Nadu rejected it during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, and he asked the saffron party to think why it is so, while adding that the latter’s strength lies in “opposition’s weakness”.

His sharp condemnation of the AIADMK, which has only one member in the House, drew protests from BJP members, who quoted rules to claim that Maran cannot use “offensive” words against a state government or raise such an issue while speaking on the President’s address.

When Maran retorted saying that it is the duty of the master to take care of slaves, a jibe at the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal objected to his remarks.

The DMK member accused the BJP of misusing probe agencies like the CBI and ED, and also the Election Commission.

Referring to the serious water crisis in the state, especially in its capital Chennai, he said the state government remained complacent and did nothing to address the impending crisis.

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke against corruption in his address, Maran said, alleging the government in Tamil Nadu was the most corrupt.

