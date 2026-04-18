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Change in Delhi Metro timings: Schedule of trains on Blue Line changed due to... | Check new timings

Change in Delhi Metro timings: Schedule of trains on Blue Line changed due to… | Check new timings

Delhi Metro Alert: Track maintenance on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line will result in changes to morning service on April 19.

Change in Delhi Metro timings: Schedule of trains on Blue Line changed due to... | Check new timings

If you’re planning to relax and have tea on Sunday morning, take a moment to wander around or run an important errand, stop and read this news. This Sunday will be a little different on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line. Things won’t run as smoothly as usual, as track maintenance has led to changes in early morning metro services. This means that if you rush to leave home without checking the timetable, you may have to wait at the station. Therefore, it’s best to get updates first and then plan your journey.

Track Maintenance Work

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already alerted commuters that track maintenance work will be carried out between Indraprastha and Supreme Court metro stations on the morning of April 19th. This work is crucial for the safe and smooth operation of metro services. However, some early services on Line 3 and Line 4, the Blue Line, will be affected. However, the relief is that this impact will be limited to the early morning hours only, and all services will return to normal after 6:30 AM.

If you’re confused about the timings, please understand this carefully. The first metro train from Vaishali to Dwarka Sector-21 will now depart at 6:05 am, while the first train on the same route from Laxmi Nagar will depart at 6:21 am. The first metro train from Yamuna Bank to Dwarka Sector-21 will be available at 5:50 am. This means that the timings of the first trains from some stations have been changed, which may cause slight delays for passengers.

No change in…

However, the DMRC has clarified that there are no changes to all routes. There have been no changes to the timings of the first trains from Dwarka to Noida Electronic City and from Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali or Noida. This means that if you travel on these routes, you don’t need to worry much. However, some adjustments will be required on sections of the Blue Line where maintenance is underway.

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This maintenance work is being carried out between Indraprastha and Supreme Court stations, a crucial section of the Blue Line. Therefore, the DMRC has advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and leave home with some extra time. Especially those who leave early in the morning for work or other important work should take this change into account.

Another good thing is that this is a temporary change. Metro services will return to normal on the entire Blue Line once 6:30 am passes. This means that with a little caution and proper timing, you can complete your journey without any major problems. The DMRC’s mobile app and website can also help you during this time, where you can check live updates.

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