Attention Delhiites! DMRC changes Delhi Metro timings for Yoga Day, first service to begin at… | Check routes, timings

As Delhi gears up for large-scale Yoga Day celebrations at multiple venues, Delhi Metro has announced an early start to services for the convenience of commuters. Check out the timings of the first metro services on Sunday.

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Delhi Metro services will begin earlier than usual on Sunday. Representational image

Delhi Metro will begin operations at 4 am from all originating stations on Sunday, June 21, as part of a special initiative for International Yoga Day. The move is aimed at facilitating travel for people attending yoga programmes across the city.

Delhi Metro timings changed

To help participants reach International Yoga Day events on time, Delhi Metro will begin operations at 4 am across all lines on June 21, the DMRC said. Trains will be available every 30 minutes until 6 am, after which the normal Sunday timetable will come into effect.

With several large yoga programmes planned across the capital for Yoga Day, many people are expected to travel before dawn to take part. Delhi Metro said the early-start arrangement will make commuting easier for participants and shared the update on X.

Begin Your Yoga Day Journey with a Timely Ride! Celebrate The International Day of Yoga with DMRC’s special early morning services for a smooth start to your day.#DelhiMetro #InternationalDayOfYoga2026 #InternationalYogaDay #YogaDay pic.twitter.com/46yERu4BKW — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 20, 2026

Metro timings on Yoga Day

The DMRC said the first metro on the Kirti Nagar–Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Station route will start at 4:10 am, while passengers travelling from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand can board the first train at 4:15 am. The move is aimed at ensuring timely travel for commuters across the NCR.

Akshay Kumar, Mansukh Mandaviya to lead International Yoga Day

One of India’s largest public celebrations of wellness and preventive healthcare is set to take place on Sunday during the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports, Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, along with actor and fitness icon Akshay Kumar, will take part in a mass yoga session featuring 3,000 participants.

The Sports Ministry will celebrate the event across the country through synchronised yoga sessions at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres and Khelo India institutions. More than 15,000 people are expected to participate, the press release said.

National Sports Federations, state sports departments, sports universities and several other organisations will also hold parallel events, reflecting a collective effort across the sports ecosystem to advance the practice of yoga.