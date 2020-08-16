New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that it has commenced the preliminary work on the 5th Metro bridge over river Yamuna, which is coming up on the Majlis Park – Maujpur Metro corridor. Also Read - When Will Metro Resume Operations? Here is What Hardeep Singh Puri Says

The bridge will be 560 metres long, that will connect Soorghat and Sonia Vihar Metro Stations. At present, there are four bridges of Delhi Metro on the Yamuna.

"Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has commenced preliminary work on the 5th Metro Bridge over Yamuna River, which is coming up on the Majlis Park – Maujpur Metro corridor of Delhi Metro's Phase 4. The 560m bridge will connect Soorghat & Sonia Vihar Metro Stations," DMRC tweeted.

The bridge connecting Soorghat and Sonia Vihar metro stations, will come up between two existing bridges on Yamuna– Wazirabad and the Signature. Reports said that this will be the first ever bridge over Yamuna which will be constructed using the Cantilever construction method. Notably, a cantilever is a rigid structural element which extends horizontally and is supported at only one end. Typically it extends from a flat, vertical surface such as a wall or pier, to which it must be firmly attached.