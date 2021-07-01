Delhi Metro Update: Yellow Line Train Services Temporarily Shut Due To Technical Issue at Huda City Centre
Due to a technical issue at Huda City Centre, temporarily no train services will be available between Huda City Centre and Sikanderpur (Yellow Line): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
Published Date: July 1, 2021 3:25 PM IST
Updated Date: July 1, 2021 3:43 PM IST