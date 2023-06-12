Home

DMRC Issues Challan For Youth Who Prevent Metro Door From Closing In Viral Video

The video was recorded at the Karol Bagh metro station. | Photo/Twitter: @imb0yaman

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has taken action against one of the youths who created a nuisance inside the metro and prevented the automated door from closing. Officers stated on Sunday that the 19-year-old college student has been identified and fined by the DMRC for allegedly causing a disturbance within the metro premises.

The DMRC responded after a video of two youths obstructing the automated metro door from closing went viral on social media. The youths can be seen intentionally placing their feet between the doors to prevent them from closing, causing the doors to repeatedly reopen. This behaviour caused the metro train to remain stationary at the station for an extended period of time. While some passengers inside the coach laughed at their actions, a man can be heard urging them to stop and let the door close.

According to the officer, the individual in the video was identified through CCTV camera footage and was located in Jahangirpuri.

“He is a college student and he was traced from his house in Jahangirpuri and challaned Rs. 200 under Section 59 of The Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, for creating nuisance inside the metro premises,” the officer indicated.

The incident took place at the Karol Bagh Metro Station earlier this week, police said, adding that he has disclosed the name of his friend he is being traced out.

The viral video was shared on Twitter by a user named @Aman, who captioned it as “Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai” (Metro gets delayed because of such people). The user also tagged DMRC, which promptly responded and requested Aman to provide the coach number, written inside and outside the train, to take appropriate action against the offending passengers.

Watch The Video Here

Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai🤦 pic.twitter.com/l7nopyU6UK — Aman (@imb0yaman) June 8, 2023

Both youths also received backlash from Twitter users who expressed that the metro was delayed due to such actions.

