New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued new guidelines as it has decided to restore normal services on all lines from Sunday (September 13). Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, DMRC informed that Metro operations will start at 6 AM on all sections from the coming Sunday. To avoid huge crowd in the metro as well as at the stations, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh has appealed to the people that they should refrain from travelling during peak hours.

"All services of Delhi Metro will resume from September 12 and it will be available at all lines in normal timing. But I want to bring it into your notice that the capacity has been reduced due to the social distancing protocol. Hence, I request you to refrain from travelling during peak hours. If you do this then Delhi Metro will be able to serve you better," Singh added.

He also warned people against thinking that everything has returned to normal, while urging them to continue “work from home”.

Check out the new guidelines here:

All lines of the Delhi Metro will start operating from Saturday, including the Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21).

From Sunday, passengers will be able to commute from 6 am to 11 pm, and the DMRC has made all the necessary arrangements for its proper functionality.

Earlier, we used to carry 250-300 passengers at once but now the capacity has been reduced to 50 only, said DMRC managing director.

Passengers will sit on alternate seats in the train or stand, maintaining a gap of one meter. Suitable marking on the seats have been made.

The dwell time of trains will be substantially increased so that passengers have sufficient time to board and alight. This will avoid pushing by passengers.

Trains will not stop at the stations falling in containment zones.

Passengers are advised to use Áarogya Setu App.

Thermal screening to all the passengers will be done at the frisking points.

Mask will be mandatory for all passengers.

Sanitizer will be provided at the frisking point.

Passengers having temperature or sign of COVID-19 will not be allowed to travel.

Tokens will not be permitted for travelling, only smart cards will be allowed.

All transactions for recharge of cards, etc will be through cashless modes, tokens will not be allowed for travel, only smart card/QR code will be allowed, ticket vending machine will not accept cash.

Penalties regarding violation of various norms under Delhi Metro O&M Act will be realised from the passengers through digital means only.

For grievance redressal, passengers will be encouraged to register their feedback through digital means (email, social media, helpline etc.) only. Passenger complaint book at stations will be discontinued for the time being.

To ensure compliance to new travel protocol at stations/trains, public is advised to take extra time of around 10-15 minutes for their daily commute.

Hand sanitizers by passengers will not be permitted beyond 30 ml quantity. Public is advised to keep only pocket size hand sanitizers, if any, with them during the travel. It is also advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items.