Big Update: DMRC Removes Speed Restriction For Metro Trains Crossing Yamuna Bridges

This decision brings significant relief to Delhiites who were facing difficulties in reaching their destinations.

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has lifted the speed restriction for its metro trains while crossing the bridges over the Yamuna River as the water levels have started receding. This decision brings significant relief to Delhiites who were facing difficulties in reaching their destinations.

It also stated that all trains are running at normal speed now.

The DMRC took to Twitter to inform the commuters about the decision, “Speed restriction imposed while crossing Metro bridges over Yamuna has been removed. All trains are running at normal speed now,” tweeted DMRC.

Earlier, the Corporation had reduced speed of its trains over four Yamuna bridges amid rising water levels in the river.

The water levels of the Yamuna River, which runs through the national capital, has come down to 207.68 metres this morning, after breaching a 45-year record. However, several areas in Delhi remained flooded.

