Returning to Delhi after Chhath Puja? DMRC to begin early services from November 18 | Check details

Anand Vihar and New Delhi see the bulk of passengers arriving in Delhi by train, so operating hours at these stations and their connected lines have been changed.

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Delhi Metro will run special trains to transport travellers returning after Chhath Puja. File image

If you’re headed back to Delhi after Chhath Puja, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has you covered. It will begin running early from November 18 to 22, so travellers reaching the major railway stations can get on.

Metro services on the Blue and Pink Lines from Anand Vihar and the Yellow Line from New Delhi Metro station will be available from 5.15 am during the five days, DMRC said.

Special arrangements at interchange stations

To make travel easier, the DMRC has put additional arrangements in place at major interchange stations like Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate. From there, passengers can switch to any other corridor, including the Red, Green and Violet Lines, and get to where they’re going without a hitch.

Also Read | Chhath puja 2026: Delhi Metro services to start early at 4:30 AM tomorrow; check timings and frequency

The DMRC wants commuters returning to work this festive season to avoid road jams and travel safely, and says it is working to keep public transport running smoothly.

Delhi Metro begins services at 4:30 for Chhath Puja

Earlier, in order to facilitate the movement of devotees for celebrating Usha Arghaya during ongoing Chhath Puja the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will commence Metro services from 4.30 am instead of the usual 6 AM from all terminal stations, an official said earlier.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also shared information about extended service timings of the Delhi Metro. In a post on social media platform X, CM Gupta said, “Tomorrow, November 16, on the sacred occasion of Usha Arghya, Delhi Metro will begin running at 4:30 AM. Trains will be available on all lines every 15 minutes during the early hours.”

The Chief Minister added, “Our (BJP) government has made this arrangement so that our mothers, sisters, elders and millions of devotees heading out to worship Chhathi Maiya face no difficulty reaching the ghats.”

“We are paying close attention to every convenience, big and small. No Chhath devotee’s worship should be disrupted; every family should reach the ghat on time and reverently offer arghya to the rising Sun god,” she said. The Chief Minister also invited devotees to join her in offering Chhath prayers at a Yamuna ghat near ITO on Monday.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police announced curbs on several roads around the ghats from 2 pm Sunday to 8 am Monday in light of Chhath Puja, they said in a post on X.

Also Read | Delhi Metro alters Diwali schedule: Earlier start on Pink, Magenta, Grey lines, 10 pm last train

Traffic Police, in its advisory shared on Saturday, said that a large number of devotees are expected to visit various ghats on November 15 and 16 to offer prayers. These include Ram Ghat, Soor Ghat and Bajrangi Ghat in the Wazirabad area, and Vasudev Ghat near ISBT and Hathi Ghat in the I P Estate area, according to the advisory.

The roads likely to be affected include Bundh Road, Wazirabad Road, Vikas Marg, roads in the I P Estate area and approach roads leading to the Yamuna ghats.

The Traffic Police have advised motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area. Commuters have also been asked to follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.