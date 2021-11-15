New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) is likely to introduce the ‘driverless’ train services on its longest corridor Pink City by the end of the year 2021. At Present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) driverless metro station includes the 37 km Magenta line.Also Read - Turkey Updates Quarantine Guidelines For Vaccinated Travellers From India, Nepal | Deets Here

But with the introduction of the driverless operation at the Pink Link, the part will become the world's longest metro network. As per the report published by the Times Of India(TOI), the DMRC officials have completed signalling work and the Commissioner of the Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will inspect the corridor safety for unattended train operation(UTO) by this week.

The unattended train operation(UTO) mode will only be possible after a safety go-ahead from the Commissioner of the Metro Rail Safety and it is expected that it will begin by the end of the year. It was expected that driverless operations would start on the 58.4 km long Pink Line in a few months.

The DMRC’s total driverless network will stand at nearly 96 km once the driverless train operations start on the Pink Line. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country’s first-ever fully-automated driverless train service on the 37 km Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) on Dec 28, 2020. The 37-km Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden metro stations.