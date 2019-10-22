New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to begin operations and maintenance of the 11.6 km long Rapid Metro Link on Tuesday connecting Gurugram with the rest of Delhi’s national capital region. The present services on the metro line will, however, not be affected.

The operations for the metro corridor developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL), will be initiated tonight.

The DMRC management is committed to providing the best possible services to commuters and has already deployed adequate staff to maintain station operations, train operations, signalling and telecom, electrical, traction, safety and security and so on, to ensure that passengers enjoy the metro services in a smooth and trouble-free manner.

Notably, with the takeover of operations of the Rapid Metro Link, the overall Delhi NCR Metro network has expanded to 389 km with 285 stations including Noida-Greater Noida corridor. Meanwhile, the stations covered by Rapid Metro include Gurugram’s Sector 55-56, Sector 54 Chowk, Sector 53-54, Sector 42-43, Phase -1, Sikanderpur, Phase-2, Phase-3, Moulsari Avenue, IndusInd Bank Cybercity, and Vodafone Belvedere Towers.

The services on the Rapid Metro corridor begin as early as 6 AM from Sector 55-56 station in Gurugram and Sikenderpur Station with a frequency of 4.30 minutes during the morning peak hours and a frequency of 5.15 minutes in the evening rush hours. The final revenue train service departs at 10 PM from Sector 55-56 station.