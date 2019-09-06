New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reprimanded Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government over its proposal of free metro rides for women. The court observed that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will run into heavy losses nearly Rs 1,500 Crore per annum if the proposal is implemented.

The apex court said that the Delhi government is bound to ensure that the financial health of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is maintained properly and no steps are taken that might result in losses.

” If you allow people to travel free then it will be a problem.. if there are freebies then there will be a problem”, Justice Deepak Gupta — one of the Judges in the Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra reportedly said.

The top court however directed that the land cost for the project would be borne by the Centre and the Delhi government equally, in 50:50 ratio. Furthermore, the bench asked both the Centre and the Delhi government to work out the modalities and release the amount of land cost within three weeks.

Earlier in June, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced free metro rides for women and had said that the expense of the move will be borne by the Delhi government. He had also assured that this is a step towards making public transport and the city safer for women.