New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that train services on a section of yellow line will not be available between Model Town and Vishwavidyalaya stations on January 31 for the initial few hours due to planned track maintenance work. Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

"For undertaking planned track maintenance work on up line (towards Samaypur Badli) of this section, train services will not be available between Model Town and Vishwavidyalaya section of the Yellow Line on January 31 from start of revenue services till 8 AM," the DMRC said in a statement.

— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

It will begin at 11.30 pm on January 30 and last till the end of the revenue hours, and then on the morning of Sunday till 8 AM, officials said.

Normal train services will remain available from Samaypur Badli station to Model Town station, and Vishwavidyalaya station to HUDA City Centre station during this period as per routine Sunday time table in the above sections, it said.

Announcements regarding the same will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line during this period, the officials said.