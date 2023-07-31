Home

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | Watch Promo

New Delhi: Zee News’ renowned prime-time news show DNA will now be presented by celebrated actor Saurabh Raaj Jain. The new promo, featuring Saurabh, promises a new edge to the analysis of every piece of news in the show.

Saurabh Raj Jain is a popular TV actor. He is best known for his role of Lord Krishna in the popular TV show Mahabharat (2013). Saurabh started his television career as a supporting actor in Remix (2004) at age 19. He established himself as a remarkable actor in Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev (2011) where he played the role of Lord Vishnu.

He made his debut in movies with English language movie Karma: Crime. Passion. Reincarnation (2008) and in 2017 he made his Telugu movie debut with Om Namo Venkatesaya (2017).

WATCH PROMO:

About DNA:

The DNA show is also known for its meticulously researched content and relentlessly pursuing the ”journalism of courage” against all odds. Since its inception, DNA has touched several milestones and set new benchmarks in terms of TRP.

DNA aims to strengthen the credibility, trust, and resolve to be always on the side of the truth, through unbiased and fast-paced reporting and news coverage.

The USP of the show is its simplicity. It showcases the DNA test of every big news, which the nation needs to know in a simple and uncomplicated manner.

