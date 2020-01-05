Patna: In a scathing attack on the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) government in Bihar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday gave a call to dethrone Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the 2020 assembly elections, slated to be held sometime later this year.

Taking to Twitter, Lalu Yadav said, “Do Hazar Bees, Hatao Nitish” (Oust Nitish from power in 2020). This comes amid a recent war of words through posters between the RJD and the JD(U).

दो हज़ार बीस

हटाओ नीतीश — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 4, 2020

The former chief minister, who is lodged in a Ranchi jail in connection with fodder scam cases, also said the Central Government has given “zero” to the dispensation in Bihar, referring to a recent NITI Aayog report. Prasad flayed the state government for being a “big failure” in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Index report released by the Niti Aayog on December 30 last year.

“Both Niti Aayog and the central government have given zero to Nitish’s misrule by declaring it (Bihar) as the worst in the country,” the RJD chief claimed.

It must be noted that Bihar was adjudged as the worst performer in Niti Aayog’s SDG India Index 2019. The aim of this survey is to evaluate the progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters.

“Please get your account of 15 years (of development) checked with them also. Will you do something or fight it out only through posters?” Lalu Yadav said in another tweet.

On Thursday, the JD(U) had come up with a poster which portrayed the erstwhile Lalu-Rabri (Devi) regime as one with “broken roads, students studying in lantern light, bloodshed and people holding guns”. The poster, however, highlighted the “developmental work” of the state government and its “corruption-free” image.

To this, the RJD hit back with its own version, which alleged scams and poor governance by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“One (the Nitish Kumar government) should not insist on flying when one does not have wings, as you will only get hurt,” Prasad’s tweet added.